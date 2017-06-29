Celebrity dancers raise $79,000 for Children’s Law

The Children’s Law Center raised more than $79,000 with its fifth annual Dancing with the CLC Stars competition.

Inspired by ABC-TV’s “Dancing with the Stars,” the Children’s Law version pairs eight local celebrities with professional dancers from Arthur Murray Dance Center. All proceeds go toward legal advocacy for children and youth.

This year’s celebrity dancers and their everyday roles: Teddy Kremer, Cincinnati Reds and Fifth Third Bank; Jennifer Lawrence, The Lawrence Firm; Candyse Jeffries, Dr. J Orthodontics; Leenata Maddiwar, West Side Pediatrics; L-A Stopa, The Brighton Center; Jack Geiger, Eñe, LLC; Bob Grace, Turner Construction; and David Myers, SpliceNet Legal Tech.

Kremer was talent champion, Lawrence was fundraising champion and Jeffries was grand champion.

Click on a thumbnail below to view photo gallery from the event.