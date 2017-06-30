Beech Acres honors foster parents

Beech Acres Parenting Center presented awards at its annual Foster Parent Appreciation Dinner. Honorees included Barbara Moore, 35-year service award; Ada Finley, 25-year award; Beth and Scott Lammers, 5-year award; Carl and Cassie Siders, Respite Award; and Lacy and Carey Watson, Retiree award.

More than 100 foster parents attended the gathering at Bell Event Centre. The nonprofit organization is dedicated to serving and strengthening children and families.

Click on a thumbnail below to view photo gallery from the event.

Photos by Nicole Zimmerman