Dalton’s Celebrity Waiter Night raises more than $225K

The Andy & Jordan Dalton Foundation played host to nearly 300 guests at its sixth annual Celebrity Waiter Night. The foundation raised more than $225,000 through ticket sales, silent and live auctions and general donations.

Proceeds benefit the organization’s community outreach programs, including the Pass It On Fund, which provides medical equipment and financial relief to families with seriously ill or physically challenged children.

“Jordan and I see the love and support from the Cincinnati community, especially at big events like Celebrity Waiter Night,” said Andy Dalton. “Each year we have seen this event grow, and we feel so blessed to be able to give back in such a meaningful way.”

Several of Dalton’s Cincinnati Bengals teammates traded their jerseys for aprons to help serve wine and hors d’oeuvres to guests. These waiters included Cedric Ogbuehi, Giovani Bernard, AJ Green, Clint Boling, Jake Fisher, Brandon LeFell, Eric Winston, Vincent Rey, Cedric Peerman, Alex Erickson and Jeff Driskel. Adam Clements emceed the event.

Guests enjoyed a cocktail hour presented by State Farm and Warm Realty + Development; mingled with Andy and his teammates; and enjoyed a three-course meal prepared by executive chef Todd Kelly from the restaurant Orchids at Palm Court.

