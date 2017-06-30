ReUse-apalooza raises $65,000

ReUse-apalooza, the Easterseals’ fundraiser that celebrates second chances – both for people and salvaged housing materials – drew 350 supporters and raised $65,000.

Proceeds benefit Easterseals programs that break down barriers to employment.

Guest speaker Vernon Garnett described the barriers he faced after serving time for a high-profile drug conviction. Thanks to an Easterseals’ Building Value program, he is now training with Messer Construction as part of the Construction Collaborative, a partnership providing paid training to workers in need of a second chance.

The evening at Building Value in Northside also featured silent and live auctions of Designer Challenge creations, in which professional and amateur designers made something new from predominantly salvaged materials. Orange Chair brought home the first-place prize, in recognition for snagging the highest bid for six office chairs made from refurbished stadium seats from Cincinnati Gardens.

A new Audience Choice Award was recognized with a commemorative trophy handcrafted by the builders of Building Ability, an Easterseals program teaching carpentry to people with disabilities. The winner was Sean Brown and the Easterseals YouthBuild team, for a large table built from reclaimed woods and a metal gate.

The event was presented by Messer Construction and UDF, with Designer Challenge sponsored by Mitsubishi Electric Automotive America.

Click on a thumbnail below to view photo gallery from the event.

Mikki Schaffner Photography