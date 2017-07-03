Benefit raises $235,000 for Alzheimer’s Association

Nearly 600 guests filled the pavilion level at Jack Casino, raising $235,000 for the Alzheimer’s Association of Greater Cincinnati during the annual Art of Making Memories benefit.

Inspired by the association’s Memories in the Making art program, the benefit featured the work of individuals in the early to middle stages of Alzheimer’s disease or other dementias.

Dr. Jeffrey Schlaudecker and Dr. Liz Schlaudecker served as honorary chairs.

