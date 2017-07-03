Groups back efforts to erase gender discrimination

More than a dozen organizations are part of a collaborative working to eliminate discrimination against women.

The coalition supported the Cincinnati City Council’s recent move to pass two measures calling for eradication of discrimination against women and girls in Cincinnati. Specifically, the measures, which were unanimously approved by City Council on May 10:

Provide $8,000 for a gender equity study for city government (including workforce, policies, budget, contracts, boards/commissions, etc.).

Authorize the mayor to establish a seven-person Gender Equality Task Force to review the completed study and make recommendations to the City Council.

The actions made Cincinnati the first city in Ohio and the seventh nationwide to pass an ordinance supporting the principles of CEDAW – the Convention on the Elimination of all Forms of Discrimination Against Women.

“CEDAW aims to achieve substantive equality where women are able to enjoy their human rights. Of 195 countries, only 143 guarantee equality in their constitutions,” said Pat Judge, president of Zonta Club of Cincinnati, which is part of the coalition.

Zonta member Connie Roesch co-chaired the coalition, and Zonta contributed $2,000 to help support the city’s funding for the gender study.

The coalition also included the University of Cincinnati Political Science Department and the Department of Women’s Gender and Sexuality Studies, UC-Human Rights Research Taft Center, UC School of Planning, UC Office of the Provost; the Woman’s City Club; the League of Women Voters of the Cincinnati Area; Tri-State Freethinkers; YWCA Greater Cincinnati; Cincinnati Women’s Political Caucus; the Greater Cincinnati Homeless Coalition; and the Women’s Fund of the Greater Cincinnati Foundation.

Dawn Trammell at (513) 829-5121, zonta-cinti.org