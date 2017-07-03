Talbert House expands supportive housing in Walnut Hills

Talbert House cut the ceremonial ribbon for its latest housing project, Chapel Street Apartments, 1118 Chapel St.

The 24-unit apartment community will serve a special-needs population by providing permanent supportive housing for current and formerly homeless persons and families with chronic addiction or mental disabilities.

Partners in the development include Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley, Rob Ries of Fifth Third Bank, Brian Langmeyer of Ohio Capital Corp. for Housing, Guy Ford of Ohio Housing Finance Agency, Andy Howell of Federal Home Loan Bank of Cincinnati, Steve Smith of Model Group and Kathryne Gardette of Walnut Hills Area Council. Other partners include CareSource, Cincinnati Metropolitan Housing Association, Strategies to End Homelessness, Talbert Services and Walnut Hills Development Foundation.