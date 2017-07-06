Bethesda Inc. awards grant to study prenatal pilot program

Bethesda Inc. has given a $85,000 grant to Every Child Succeeds to evaluate and publish the results of a pilot program to pair home health visitors with community health workers to improve the health and well-being of at-risk mothers and their babies.

“This new grant allows us to evaluate the effectiveness of our program to pair Every Child Succeeds home visitors and Medicaid-funded community health workers as part of a network of services,” said Judith Van Ginkel, president of Every Child Succeeds.