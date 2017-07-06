Event Recap, Fundraising

Bohemian Bash benefits Brighton Center

The 260 guests at Brighton Center’s Bohemian Bash helped raise more than $70,000 to help provide services for those working to achieve self-sufficiency. The gala at Drees Pavilion featured live music, dinner, live and silent auctions and plenty of Bohemian flair.

