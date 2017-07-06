Nominations sought for Small Business Mentoring Award

If you’ve had a mentor who has made a positive impact on the way you run your small business, “American Dreamers” wants to hear about it.

The talk radio show, which interviews local small business CEOs and entrepreneurs on 55KRC, is observing its fifth anniversary on air this year. As part of its celebration, it will host its first Mentor Recognition Awards, open to all small business owners in Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky.

“The award is our way to thank listeners for the success of the show by recognizing the great mentors who have helped local entrepreneurs be successful and create jobs,” said Sun Ho Donovan, host and co-founder of the radio show.

The award recipient and nominating small business owner will receive a luxury cruise on the Ohio River, along with 10 friends or family members.

Small business owners and entrepreneurs can nominate their most influential mentor or supporter before July 31.

“American Dreamers” airs at 9 p.m. Sundays.

www.AmericanDreamers.biz/awards