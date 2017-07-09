Have photos of Devou Park?

Behringer-Crawford Museum and the City of Covington are producing interpretive signs for Devou Park, but a few pictures are missing.

Good quality photos are needed of:

The old memorial building that was at the overlook.

The old golf course clubhouse, which was just replaced.

Broad overview photos of views in the park, golf course, Prisoner’s Lake and overlook.

The photos will be scanned and the originals will be returned.

If you have taken photos in the park and are willing to share them, contact Laurie Risch at (859) 491-4003 or lrisch@bcmuseum.org.