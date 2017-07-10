Destination Villabration raises $200K for St. Ursula Villa

A sold-out crowd enjoyed an evening of fun and fundraising to benefit St. Ursula Villa’s educational programs.

Presented by the Harold C. Schott Foundation, Destination Villabration, held on the school’s campus, raised over $200,000 through silent and live auctions. Honorary chairs were David and Holly Woprice and Madhu and Leela Vrishabhendra. Event sponsor was Chemed Foundation.

Decorations with international landmarks, vintage luggage and cultural icons followed the travel theme, with auctioneer Mike Brown “piloting” spirited bidding on donated items.

St. Ursula Villa is an independent Catholic school in Mt. Lookout, educating students in preschool through eighth grade.

