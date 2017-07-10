Nominations open for NKY leaders

Thursday, Sept. 28, 5-8:30 p.m., Northern Kentucky Convention Center, Covington

The Northern Kentucky Chamber will honor leaders in the organization and the community at its annual dinner.

Nominations are being accepted until 5 p.m. July 14 for the following awards:

* The Walter R. Dunlevy/Frontiersman Award, sponsored by St. Elizabeth Healthcare, for an individual with a lifelong history of service to the Northern Kentucky community, outstanding service to his/her profession or industry, and the highest standards of personal integrity and family responsibility.

T he Walter L. Pieschel (MVP) Award, named in memory of the Chamber’s first volunteer leader, for a member who has provided outstanding volunteer service to the Chamber.

The Northern Kentucky Unity Award , for an individual or individuals who have brought Northern Kentuckians together to address and solve common challenges and issues.

The Northern Kentucky ImageMaker Award, presented on occasion to an individual or individuals who have brought national or international attention through their achievements.

Winners will be announced in August.

Current members of the chamber board are not eligible for the awards.

Cost to attend the event is $95, which includes an open bar during the cocktail reception and dinner with wine. Reservations are due by Sept. 22.



Information: (859) 578-8800; nkychamber.com/events

Nomination forms: http://bit.ly/2017NKYAnnualDinner