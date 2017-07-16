Davis speaks to United Way Centennial Society
(Back) Richard Bodner, Ohio National Financial Services; Art Roberts, ONFS; Chris Carlson, ONFS; Chris Calabro; Mike Prescott, president, Cincinnati Market, U.S. Bank; Hal Klink, ONFS; Howard Becker, ONFS; Paul Gerard, ONFS; Richard Davis, chair of U.S. Bancorp; (front) Kristal Hambrick, ONFS; Angie Meehan, ONFS; Gary T. “Doc” Huffman, ONFS chairman, president and CEO; and Tony Esposito, ONFS
Members of United Way of Greater Cincinnati’s Centennial Society gathered to hear Richard Davis, chair of U.S. Bancorp, speak about moving forward in the 21st century, leading and taking an active role in sponsoring a new generation of donors.
United Way also saluted its 2017 campaign chair, Gary T. “Doc” Huffman, president, CEO and chairman of Ohio National Financial Services, and Centennial Society co-chairs Julie and Steve Shifman and Deanna and Chris Froman.
Click on a thumbnail below to view photo gallery from the event.
-
-
Rob Reifsnyder, president, United Way of Greater Cincinnati, and Dick Rosenthal, president and CEO, Uptown Arts
-
-
Dick Rosenthal with John Pepper, retired CEO of Procter & Gamble
-
-
Cathy and Tom Huenefeld
-
-
Francie Pepper and Marjorie Motch
-
-
Chris Carlson, ONFS, with Dominic Franchini, HORAN
-
-
Steve Shifman, president and CEO, Michelman; Julie Shifman, executive director, Adopt-a-Class; Craig Young, founder, CEO and executive director of Inspiring Service, Purposeful Networks; Mary Beth Young; Deanna Froman; and Chris Froman, president and CEO of Pomeroy
Related