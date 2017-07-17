The third annual “Are You Smarter than a Fifth-Grader: A Game Changer for Kids” raised thousands of dollars to help ensure Crayons to Computers’ Free Store and Mobile Outreach Program shelves will be stocked for the 2017-18 school year.

Emcees were Randi Rico and Kyla Woods, and the keynote speaker was Dave Smith, executive director of the Kids in Need Foundation.

Winner for the third year in a row was Messer Construction. Not to be outplayed, the students answered every question right throughout the game, leading many of the adult guests to ask themselves, “Am I really smarter than a fifth-grader?”

The organization’s newest video, “Breaking the Cycle of Poverty,” was unveiled during the event.

