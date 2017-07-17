Cincinnati NF Walk Raises $60K for Children’s Tumor Foundation
Families and friends from across Ohio gathered for a fun-filled day in May, with food, face painting, music and costumed superheroes, to fight neurofibromatosis, a rare genetic disorder that causes tumors to grow on nerves throughout the body.
Proceeds from the Cincinnati NF Walk at Summit Park benefit the Children’s Tumor Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to finding effective treatments..
nfwalk.org/cincinnati
Click on a thumbnail below to view photos from the event.
Gavin and Ally Downing
(Photo credit: Kara Johnson)
Team Kendall’s Crew, including Kelly, Anne Marie and Chase Zimmerman; Leo, Laurie and Dominic Angelone; Blair Burke; Dan Angelone
(Sarah Thomsen Photography)
Teddy Chiaratti, with parents Nick and Katie
(Sarah Thomsen Photography)
Team Manny’s Mob with NF Hero Manny Evans: (front) Manny Evans, Laura Cleavinger; (middle) Sharon Smith, Bert Smith (mom), Presley Smith; (back): Ralph Smith, Ken Smith (dad), David Cleavinger
(Sarah Thomsen Photography)
