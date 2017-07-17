Cincinnati NF Walk Raises $60K for Children’s Tumor Foundation

Families and friends from across Ohio gathered for a fun-filled day in May, with food, face painting, music and costumed superheroes, to fight neurofibromatosis, a rare genetic disorder that causes tumors to grow on nerves throughout the body.

Proceeds from the Cincinnati NF Walk at Summit Park benefit the Children’s Tumor Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to finding effective treatments..

nfwalk.org/cincinnati

Click on a thumbnail below to view photos from the event.