Eisele Gallery hosts oil painters, charity auction

Opening night at Eisele Gallery of Fine Art kicked off the Oil Painters of America exhibition and sale of 200-plus paintings, as well as an online silent auction of original works of art. All this is for the benefit of the Lovis Foundation.

The nonprofit foundation is dedicated to supporting the dreams of differently abled youth. It was created in memory of Cincinnati resident Logan Brinson, who underwent more than 100 medical procedures during his lifetime. He died at 19, leaving a legacy of joy and passion for life. Organizers of the silent auction hope to raise $20,000. The exhibit and auction closed June 24.

Paintings at the show: eiselefineart.com

