At Taste-A-Thon, trying new foods pays off for kids

Thursday, July 20, 3:30-6:30 p.m.

Corner of Dawson and Miami, downtown Madeira

Attention: Parents of adventurous young eaters and those no-new-fooders, too.

Madeira Farmers’ Market has come up with an idea for getting kids to try new foods. Even better, it comes with stickers and prizes.

This Thursday, the market will host its fourth annual Kids Taste-A-Thon. Children (and teens, too) are invited to take a tasty trip through the market, sampling items from participating vendors as they go. For each new type of produce or prepared food a child tries, the reward is a sticker for his or her sampling sheet. When they’ve collected all their stickers, kids get to vote on their favorites and will win a market dollar to spend.

While there, kids also can stop by the Creativities booth for a craft activity, listen to live music, make a chalk drawing or play in the water by the fountain.

(513) 505-5161