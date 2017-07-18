Lighthouse gala honors Bob Mecum, raises $300K for homeless youth

Lighthouse Youth & Family Services’ Beacon of Light Humanitarian Awards Gala raised over $300,000 for the effort to end youth homelessness in Cincinnati. The event’s theme, “Once Upon a Time: A Story Unlike Any Other,” focused on the agency’s development as a tribute to this year’s honoree, former Lighthouse president and CEO Bob Mecum.

During the gala, Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley proclaimed it Bob Mecum Day, and Vice Mayor David Mann announced the City Council unanimously voted to designate Iowa Avenue in Walnut Hills as the honorary Bob Mecum Street. Iowa Avenue is the site of the new Sheakley Center for Youth, a four-story, 65,000-square-foot housing and service complex for homeless youth. It is scheduled to open early next year.

Gala chair was Dr. Kate Bennett. The honorary gala chair was Karen Abel.

www.lys.org

