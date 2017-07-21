Library Foundation begins search for next writer-in-residence

One local writer will have the opportunity to showcase his or her literary work and promote writing and literacy in the community by serving as the Library Foundation’s next writer-in-residence.

Applications are being accepted through Aug. 4. Applicants must be active full- or part-time writers and live in Southwest Ohio to be considered.

The writer-in-residence will serve during calendar year 2018 and earn a $10,000 stipend. He or she will conduct workshops, speak at community events, host a podcast, write a blog and participate in library promotions.

The writer-in-residence also must complete a written work that can be shared with the public at the end of the residency.

The program is made possible through the support of Naomi Tucker Gerwin.

The winner will be announced during a Library Foundation donor event in the fall.

CincinnatiLibrary.org/WriterinResidence