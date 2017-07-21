Our Serve back to support those who have served

Monday, Aug. 14, 5-10 p.m.,

Lindner Family Tennis Center, Mason

Easterseals’ Our Serve: Military Appreciation Day is back for a second year. The event is a VIP experience at the Western & Southern Open with proceeds to benefit Easterseals Veteran Services.

Guests will hear from Col. Danny R. McKnight, an Army retiree whose career included combat duty in Panama and Somalia. His Somalia experience was the basis for the book and movie “Black Hawk Down.” McKnight will talk about leadership and success.

The event also will include live art created by Mark Thesken of Thesken Art. For over a decade, he has been creating one-of-a kind paintings in minutes for audiences all over the world.

The event supports Easterseals programs for veterans that provide one-on-one care for emergency, education and employment needs. Since 2014, Easterseals Veteran Services has delivered benefits worth $9.4 million to local veterans.

The event is presented by Red Bull. Other sponsors include TriHealth and the Carol Ann and Ralph V. Haile Jr./U.S. Bank Foundation.

Tickets are $250 and include admission to the first round tennis match at 7 p.m. as well as food and drink in the VIP hospitality tent.

Erica Busch, ebusch@eastersealsgc.org or (513) 386-6819; www.bit.ly/OurServe