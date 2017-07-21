Summer soiree to benefit Talbert House

Sunday, Aug. 27, 6 p.m., Bonefish Grill, Hyde Park

Bang Bang in Paradise, presented by Bonefish Grill and Fifth Third Bank will be a fundraiser for Talbert House’s behavioral health programs.

Guests at the annual tropical event will enjoy a sampling of signature Bonefish fare, including Bang Bang Shrimp, dessert by Nothing Bundt Cakes and live music by Nick Tuttle. The event will be hosted by the agency’s young professionals board, the Talbert House Ambassadors.

Tickets are $60 online or in person at the event. (A discount is available for young professionals purchasing tickets online: use promo code YPSingle to save $15 on one ticket or YPCouple to save $25 on two). Casual tropical attire is encouraged.

talberthouse.org