Barretts chairing Zoofari

Friday, Sept. 15, Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden

Zoofari, the Cincinnati Zoo’s end-of-summer party for 2,300 guests, will celebrate the mystery, vibrancy and allure of the Congo.

“Zoofari 2017: Congo – A Hidden Beauty” will be presented by Western & Southern Financial Group and chaired by Eileen Barrett and John Barrett, president, CEO and chair of W&S.

Over 100 companies and 60 restaurants will be involved in Zoofari. Held under a 60,000-square-foot tent, the evening features high-energy entertainment, food and drinks, and 30 exotic animal encounters. Details on tickets will be announced soon.

cincinnatizoo.org