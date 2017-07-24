Concours d’Elegance celebrates 40 years

The Cincinnati Concours d’Elegance, formerly known as the Ault Park Concours d’Elegance, celebrated its 40th show at Ault Park. The 2017 theme was “Celebrating 40 Years of Automotive Excellence,” highlighting three classes of previous best-of-show, best-of-class and specialty award winners. Displays included 50 years of Camaro and Firebird; tuner cars (custom tuners and factory-backed tuners);13 regular classes of classic, vintage and exotic vehicles; and motorcycles.

Click on the thumbnails below to view photos from Sunday’s show and the weekend of events preceding it, including:

Friday, June 9 – Cocktail Party at The American Sign Museum, sponsored by Larry and Sandy Brueshaber.

Saturday, June 10 – Hangar Party at Executive Jet Management, Lunken Airport, sponsored by Porsche of the Village, Maserati of Cincinnati, Volvo Cars Cincinnati East & North, Audi Cincinnati East, Metalkraft Coachwerkes, Jeff Thomas Catering and Executive Jet Management.

More than 600 guests enjoyed a display of jets, plus collector and exotic automobiles. Jeff Thomas catered dinner by the bite. Proceeds from a silent auction will benefit juvenile arthritis.

Sunday, June 11 – Cincinnati Concours d’ Elegance, Ault Park, sponsored by ExAir.

Day-long car show; brunch, catered by Funky’s.