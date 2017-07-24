Habitat ‘Rocks the Block’ in Walnut Hills

Hundreds of volunteers showed up over two days in June to help refurbish homes and spruce up streets and alleys in Cincinnati’s Walnut Hills neighborhood. Employees from Macy’s and General Electric kicked off the Rock the Block effort with cleanup, planting and painting. Volunteers from across the region gathered the next day to work at 16 home-repair sites and multiple cleanup zones in the neighborhood. Habitat for Humanity of Greater Cincinnati organized the effort in partnership with the Walnut Hills Redevelopment Foundation. Other partners included the Walnut Hills Area Council, Habitat’s Hope Coalition and Habitat Young Professionals. Sponsors included Macy’s, JPMorganChase, Guardian Savings and Union Savings.

