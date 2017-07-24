Rotary raises $130,000 for disabilities agencies

More than 350 guests contributed over $130,000 for programs that benefit people with disabilities at Cincinnati Rotary’s sixth annual Believe 2 Achieve event in June.

The tented dinner and auction, which took place at The Montgomery Inn Boathouse, was sponsored by the Rotary Club of Cincinnati and the Rotary Foundation of Cincinnati. Proceeds will help support the Autism Society of Greater Cincinnati, Stepping Stones/Camp Allyn and the Down Syndrome Association of Greater Cincinnati.

Presenting sponsor was U.S. Bank. Other sponsors included the Greater Cincinnati Foundation-Miriam H. Stern Fund No. 2, Torch Wealth Management, Flynn & Co., Home City Ice, Messer, Mike Albert Fleet Solutions and Warsaw Federal.

Emcees were former Cincinnati Bengal Dave Lapham and WKRC news anchor Brad Johansen, with special guests Teddy Kremer, whose enthusiastic stint as a Cincinnati Reds batboy gained national attention, and Kathleen Sheil, who is on the board of the Down Syndrome Association and is active in the Stepping Stones adult program.

Click on a thumbnail below to view photo gallery from the event.

Photo courtesy of John Fahrmeier