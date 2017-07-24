Taste of the NFL: Munch and mingle with Bengals

Guests at the annual Taste of the NFL put on by the Cincinnati Bengals helped raise more than $130,000 for the Freestore Foodbank. Bengals tight end Tyler Eifert and chef Jean-Robert de Cavel hosted the event at the West Club Lounge of Paul Brown Stadium. Fans mingled with their favorite players while enjoying dinner by the bite from 40 restaurants.

Money raised will fund more than 390,000 meals for children and families.

Photos by Joe Simon