Celebrating 25 years of art
ADC, Art Design Consultants brought together artists, family, friends, clients and colleagues for a celebration honoring 25 years working with the creative talent in the city. The event featured the release of “Secrets of the Art World,” a book by ADC owner Litsa Spanos, who signed copies that evening.
Click on a thumbnail below to view photo gallery from the event.
Tom Prewitt, Jamie Baker Prewitt, Litsa Spanos and Paul Darwish
Dean and Catherine Moulas with Litsa Spanos and Sylvia Rombis
Elizabeth Davis, Chelsea Tucker Moore, Litsa Spanos and Mary Curran Hackett
Joules Evans with her signed copy of “Secrets of the Art World”
Kara Snyder Hendrickson, Abigail and Adam Schweppe and Leif Hendrickson
Tom Owen and Neil Hensley
