What to do/hear/see | July 26-Aug. 1

By Thomas Consolo

Hot and humid late July may seem like the perfect time for a breather between the summer and fall arts seasons, but plenty of local organizations think it’s the ideal time to offer you something to do, and often for free. There are also opportunities to sample some worthy groups you might not know about or have time for the rest of the year. Why not have an adventure?

May Festival | 1241 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. (513) 744-3229 or RWetzel@mayfestival.com

Aug. 1-2 & Sept. 7-8.

The first round of auditions begins Tuesday to join 130 professionally trained singers as the core of the Cincinnati May Festival Chorus, official chorus of the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra.

The Mini Microcinema |1329 Main St., Cincinnati, Ohio 45202

Through Aug. 17. “Seven Weeks of Cinema”

The summer-long cinematic celebration marking Mini Micro’s second birthday continues with evening screenings Thursday, Sunday and Tuesday, and films for children at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Cincinnati Civic Orchestra | 6771 Tylersville Road, Mason OH 45040 & 9158 Winton Road, Cincinnati, OH 45231

July 27 & Aug. 3. “Civic Pops! Music of America”

This ensemble has anchored Greater Cincinnati’s vibrant amateur music scene for 88 seasons. Two performances of its summer pops program remain, with music from Sousa to Broadway and the Beach Boys.

Cincinnati Pops | 1241 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH 45202.

8 p.m. July 31. Park concert.

Maybe you’re too young to remember when the Cincinnati Symphony offered free concerts through the summer at the region’s parks. You can experience that fun Monday at Woodland Mound as John Morris Russell leads a program of music from Beethoven to Gershwin to Duke Ellington.

Cincinnati Shakespeare Company | 719 Race St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-381-2273

Through Sept. 3. Shakespeare in the Park

While they put finishing touches on their new home in Over-the-Rhine, the Shakespeare Company’s free park tour continues this week with performances of “The Merry Wives of Windsor” at Maysville, Ky. (Thursday), Mt. Healthy (Friday), Madeira (Saturday), Louisville (Sunday) and Smale Riverfront Park (Tuesday).

Cincinnati Landmark Productions | 513-241-6550

July 27-Aug. 6. “Beauty and the Beast”

The West Side’s theater powerhouse offers a Cincinnati Young People’s Theatre production (at Covedale Center for the Performing Arts, 4990 Glenway Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45238).

Cincinnati Art Museum | 953 Eden Park Drive, Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-721-2787

5-9 p.m. July 28. Lei’d Back Luau.

Wear your Hawaiian shirts and grass skirts for a tropical time at this free Art After Dark event. Live music from the Cliftones, specialty cocktails, food for sale from Eli’s BBQ and the Terrace Café, and after-hours museum access. Carpools and rideshares encouraged.

Lloyd Library & Museum | 917 Plum St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-721-3707

Thru July 31. “Off the Page”

Last chance to see exhibit by taxidermist Jeremy Johnson, who combines preserved plants, animals and insect specimens in pieces inspired by the 300-year-old work of Maria Sibylla Merian. With behind-the-scenes history of Merian’s work and original illustrations and books from the Lloyd’s collection.

SPECIAL EVENT

Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra | 4046 Hamilton Ave., Suite 200, Cincinnati, OH 45223. 513-723-1182

7 p.m. July 29. FC Cincinnati pregame

As the orchestra warms up for its Summermusik festival, the CCO teams up with the hottest team in the local sports scene. The CCO’s brass quintet, led by new music director Eckart Preu, takes the field to perform “The Star Spangled Banner” before FC Cincinnati takes on the Rochester Rhinos. (at UC’s Nippert Stadium, 2700 Bearcat Way, Cincinnati, OH 45221)