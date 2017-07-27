Assistance League growing, in more ways than one

Assistance League has completed a year of expansion.

Members now have more room to greet trucks as they deliver the clothing the group provides for more than 3,000 area children during Operation School Bell and throughout the year.

The agency also added room for the household goods collected for abuse victims as they leave shelters for a home away from their abusers.

Volunteers also have a designated area to pack clothes and personal care items that are delivered to hospitals for victims of domestic abuse and rape, as well as a room to store and pack supplies for financially disadvantaged college students.

The Assistance League has a new executive board for 2017-2018: Nancy Purcell, president; Margaret Archangel, executive vice president; Betty Rothgeb, vice president-student services; Carolyn Lamping, vice president-community awareness; Mary Irish, vice president-hospital services; Gail St. Pierre, vice president-domestic violence services; Janet Adams, vice president-fundraising events; Laura Atkinson, vice president-grants, contributions and donated goods; Carol Mardis, vice president-membership; Linda Myers, vice president-donors, members and volunteer management; Shirley Schlueter, treasurer; and Rosanna Nelson, recording secretary.