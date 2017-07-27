Bold Fusion celebrates failure (and bouncing back)

Thursday, Aug. 17, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Jack Casino, downtown

What does failure mean to you? Bold Fusion, the largest annual convergence of young professionals in the Cincinnati region, will explore all aspects of failure to help YPs understand it, plan for it, rebound from it and see the power in it.

“Bold Fusion is bigger, bolder and more robust for 2017,” said Jordan Vogel, vice president of Talent Initiatives for the Cincinnati Chamber. “This allows for more Bold Fusion connections, more networking, more learning, two powerful keynotes and a special lunch kickoff.”

Keynote speakers will be Ross Baird, founder and president of Village Capital, and Travis Sheridan, president of CIC Venture Cafe Global Institute.

Organizers are expecting a sell-out for the 13th annual event.

Bold Fusion, the premier event of the Chamber’s HYPE (Harnessing Young Professional Energy) initiative is presented by Procter & Gamble. The HYPE community partner is the YMCA, and the media partner is the Cincinnati Enquirer.

The event will be followed by a 5-7 p.m. happy hour.

The cost is $95 for Chamber members, $150 for nonmembers.

Reservations: hypecincinnati.com/bold-fusion