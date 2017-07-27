CAM hosts ‘Art of Wine’

“A Taste of Duveneck Presents: The Art of Wine” gave attendees a special evening at the Cincinnati Art Museum. The annual food and wine gathering featured live music from the Naked Karate Girls, a silent auction and access to the entire museum.

The June event included a first look at the special exhibition, “Anila Quayyum Agha: All the Flowers Are for Me,” which is open through Oct. 15.

Proceeds benefit the museum’s Family First Saturday.

