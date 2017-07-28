Cyclists, runners hit streets of Madeira for Criterium

Professional cyclists, runners, fans and families had picture-perfect weather for the eighth annual Madeira Criterium & 5K Run/Walk.

Thousands of spectators lined the streets of downtown Madeira as a record 200-plus runners laced up for the 5K. Amateur cyclists raced through the streets throughout the morning, before a kids’ ride in the afternoon. Fierce competition among elite and pro cyclists concluded the day’s festivities, as they zipped through the winding 1-mile course at speeds up to 30 mph. The cyclists competed for $7,000 in prizes.

Volunteers with Outdoors Madeira organized the event, which raised more than $3,000 for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation and the Madeira Schools Foundation.

