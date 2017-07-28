Foundation presents $17,500 in scholarships, awards

The Physicians Charitable Foundation of Mercy-Anderson Hospital gave $15,000 in college scholarships to seven students, as well as $2,500 in awards. U.S. Rep. Brad Wenstrup joined the physicians in announcing the winners.

Turpin High School senior Dana Middendorf received the top award, a $3,000 Dr. Victor VanGilse scholarship, given in honor of Dr. VanGilse, a surgeon who was committed to the education of aspiring physicians.

The foundation has been awarding scholarships for 17 years, soliciting applications from local students who intend to pursue careers in health care.