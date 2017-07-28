Israelity: A Cross and a Star in the Holy Land

The Jewish Federation of Cincinnati’s Israelity Speaker Series presented “A Cross and a Star in the Holy Land: Jews and Christians in Israel” at the Mayerson JCC.

For the first time, after 2,000 years of Jewish minorities living in Christian lands, Israel has created the situation of a Christian minority in a Jewish country. Hana Bendcowsky, program director of the Jerusalem Center for Jewish-Christian Relations, explored challenges and everyday realities both groups face in creating a shared Israeli society.