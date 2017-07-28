Jewish Federation honors Price with highest award

Jay Price received the Jewish Federation of Cincinnati’s highest honor, the Nancy & Robert V. Goldstein Volunteer of the Year Award. It was presented at the group’s 121st annual meeting.

“When I think about a life, when I think about a mentor, I think about Jay,” said Tedd Friedman, president of the organization. “What he brings to our community is incomparable: his steady judgment, his compassion, his thoughtfulness and his caring are tremendous.”

Price spoke about his journey of service and philanthropy, as well as the Jewish community’s strength in collaboration and how it has helped him.

“For me, as I have dealt with major health issues this past year, the word ‘collaboration’ has turned into the word ‘family,’ “ Price said. “My extended family in the Jewish community has been an unbelievable source of strength for me.”

He concluded by advising others to “get involved in the Jewish community” and “use your Jewish values to help others and heal the world. The more you do, the more you will want to do. You will be glad you did.”