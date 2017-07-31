Native trees, shrubs available

More than 25 species of trees and plants grown from locally collected seeds will be available at the Native Tree & Shrub Sale. The sale is conducted through Great Parks of Hamilton County and the Hamilton County Soil and Water Conservation District. Soil-testing kits to ensure suitable planting also will be available.

Orders will be accepted now through Sept.13

They will be available for pickup Sept. 23 at Farbach-Werner Nature Preserve, Sharon Woods and Woodland Mound.

To order: greatparks.org/calendar/special-events/native-tree-and-plant-sale