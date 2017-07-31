Pregnancy Center East banquet a record-setter

Pregnancy Center East’s 26th annual banquet was its most successful ever, with over 900 guests attending. Keynote speaker was Lou Holtz, a College Football Hall of Famer and former University of Notre Dame coach. The audience at the Hyatt Regency was moved by the story of former clients Maria and Christian.

Special recognition was given to Bill and Sue Butler and the James J. and Joan A. Gardner Family Foundation for their partnership over many years.

Marlin Ach chaired the event with Mark Kleespies as co-chair.

Click on a thumbnail below to view photo gallery from the event.