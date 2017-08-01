24 philanthropists honored for generosity

Before several hundred supporters of regional nonprofit organizations, the Greater Cincinnati Planned Giving Council honored 24 philanthropists with Voices of Giving Awards. Local 12 News anchor John Lomax emceed the 19th annual Voices of Giving Awards, which took place at CET.
The event pays tribute to Greater Cincinnatians who have chosen to leave a bequest or other type of planned gift to a favorite charitable organization. It also honors professional advisers for their role in helping clients make legacy gifts. Molly Talbot and Bill Hitch served as co-chairs.
Voices of Giving honorees and the benefiting organizations are:
- Jay Zumeta, Art Academy of Cincinnati
- Marianne R. Rowe, Beech Acres Parenting Center
- Dan and Elaine Groneck, Brighton Center
- Dave and Diane Moccia, CET and Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park
- Eva G. and Oakley Farris, Children Inc.
- Jane and Gary Booth, The Christ Hospital Foundation
- Karen H. Bell, Cincinnati Public Radio
- Anne Heldman, Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra
- Bill and Ellen Camm, Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Gardens
- David and Susan Olson, Freestore Foodbank
- Jay and Sue Price, Jewish Federation of Cincinnati
- Ron and Mary Beshear, Life Enriching Communities Foundation-Twin Lakes
- Leigh Fopma-Ismael, Life Enriching Communities Foundation-Twin Towers
- Jack and Carol Adam, Magnified Giving
- Darlene Stricker, Mount St. Joseph University
- Robert and Dolores Lorenz, Northern Kentucky University
- Richard Anthony Picard (honored posthumously), People Working Cooperatively
- Brianna and Richard Ritz, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Cincinnati
- Robert Wildermuth Sr., St. Ursula Academy
- Greg and Theresa Achten, St. Xavier High School
- William C. Tillman (honored posthumously), Transitions Inc.
- William Montague and Kelly Wittich, United Way of Greater Cincinnati
- Leslie McNeill and Dr. Redmond McNeill, Women’s Fund of the Greater Cincinnati Foundation
Click on a thumbnail below to view photo gallery from the event