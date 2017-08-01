24 philanthropists honored for generosity

Before several hundred supporters of regional nonprofit organizations, the Greater Cincinnati Planned Giving Council honored 24 philanthropists with Voices of Giving Awards. Local 12 News anchor John Lomax emceed the 19th annual Voices of Giving Awards, which took place at CET.

The event pays tribute to Greater Cincinnatians who have chosen to leave a bequest or other type of planned gift to a favorite charitable organization. It also honors professional advisers for their role in helping clients make legacy gifts. Molly Talbot and Bill Hitch served as co-chairs.

Voices of Giving honorees and the benefiting organizations are:

Jay Zumeta, Art Academy of Cincinnati

Marianne R. Rowe, Beech Acres Parenting Center

Dan and Elaine Groneck, Brighton Center

Dave and Diane Moccia, CET and Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park

Eva G. and Oakley Farris, Children Inc.

Jane and Gary Booth, The Christ Hospital Foundation

Karen H. Bell, Cincinnati Public Radio

Anne Heldman, Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra

Bill and Ellen Camm, Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Gardens

David and Susan Olson, Freestore Foodbank

Jay and Sue Price, Jewish Federation of Cincinnati

Ron and Mary Beshear, Life Enriching Communities Foundation-Twin Lakes

Leigh Fopma-Ismael, Life Enriching Communities Foundation-Twin Towers

Jack and Carol Adam, Magnified Giving

Darlene Stricker, Mount St. Joseph University

Robert and Dolores Lorenz, Northern Kentucky University

Richard Anthony Picard (honored posthumously), People Working Cooperatively

Brianna and Richard Ritz, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Cincinnati

Robert Wildermuth Sr., St. Ursula Academy

Greg and Theresa Achten, St. Xavier High School

William C. Tillman (honored posthumously), Transitions Inc.

William Montague and Kelly Wittich, United Way of Greater Cincinnati

Leslie McNeill and Dr. Redmond McNeill, Women’s Fund of the Greater Cincinnati Foundation

