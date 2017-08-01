Scholarship fund honors Caleb Simpson’s love of nature

Great Parks Foundation received an anonymous donation to create the Caleb Simpson Scholarship Fund. Simpson, 23, died in a canoeing accident in May. His love of nature often led him to Winton Woods, where he enjoyed fishing, hiking and boating. Simpson was also a member of the Great Parks’ team at Winton Woods Harbor.

The scholarship fund provides financial assistance to families that need help sending their children to Great Parks’ nature education programs.

Contributions: greatparksfoundation.org/ways-to-give/contribute or Great Parks Foundation, Caleb Simpson Scholarship Fund, 10245 Winton Road, Cincinnati OH 45231.

Information: (513) 521-7275