Swing back in time at CMC’s 1940s Day

Saturday, Aug. 12, Lunken Airport

The Cincinnati Museum Center invites you to grab your dancing shoes, create your best updos and travel back in time for 1940s Day – an afternoon of swing, classic cars and vintage airplanes.

As Union Terminal continues its structural restoration, 1940s Day will return to Lunken Airport, where the tarmac and halls will be transformed for an immersive experience that celebrates the pivotal decade of the ’40s.

Highlights will include a panel of World War II veterans who will discuss their experiences around the world. A Holocaust survivor will share stories of sacrifice and survival during a lecture presented in partnership with the Center for Holocaust and Humanity Education.

Guests also can admire the sleek lines and polished chrome of vintage cars from the 1920s, ’30s and ’40s during the classic car show. The Cincinnati Warbirds will have a collection of vintage planes parked on the tarmac. Both the car show and display of vintage airplanes are weather permitting.

Jazz music from the P&G Big Band, Daniel Bennett and the Dirty Shirleys, and the Queen City Sisters will have you dancing the jitterbug all day. If you need tips, the Flying Cloud Academy of Vintage Dance will show you how to hop, swing and jive on the dance floor.

For those feeling particularly dapper, a costume contest and hair and makeup demonstrations will be available. Vintage clothes will be sold by Talk of the Town.

CMC’s 1940s Day is free for World War II veterans and CMC members. Tickets for nonmembers are $10 per adult, $5 per child.

Cincymuseum.org/events/1940s-day