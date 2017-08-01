Time to tune up your health, with KSO’s help

Saturday, Aug. 5, 7:30 p.m., Devou Park Amphitheater, Covington

The Kentucky Symphony Orchestra will add a 5K run and boot camp workout to its repertoire as part of Covington’s Healthy Outdoor Weekend.

That will be combined with a concert of popular classics planned by KSO director James Cassidy, with it all designed to help you feel fit as a fiddle.

Events include:

The Beethoven 5K will open with the famed (da da da DUM) opening motif of the composer’s Fifth Symphony. The trick is to beat Beethoven and the KSO back to the band shell before the final note of the 28-minute piece. Runners in this certified, timed race will receive T-shirts and awards. Registration is $20.

Sweatin’ to the Symphony is for non-runners who keep fit via a regimented workout. Fitness coordinator Bryen Pinkard promises “high-intensity interval training with elements of circuit training, plyometrics, vinyasa, power flow yoga and core training.” The KSO will accompany the workout live with a nonstop 50-minute grouping of 17 well-known pieces by the likes of Bizet, Mozart, Tchaikovsky, Rossini and Brahms.

Wear your workout duds and take blankets or lawn chairs to enjoy the music. Guests can plan their own healthy picnics or visit the KSO concession kiosk or other food trucks.

This event is free, though a $5 donation is suggested.

Register: kyso.org