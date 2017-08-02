Barrett family hosts BHGH pool party for 25th year

John and Eileen Barrett hosted a pool party to salute the scholars of Boys Hope Girls Hope for their achievements during the school year.

For 25 years, the Barrett family, with the help of Bill Bender, has entertained students at the annual party.

“The scholars look forward to this event all year, and it really is the highlight of their summer,” said Debbie Bowman, president of Boys Hope Girls Hope Cincinnati.

Western & Southern chair, president and CEO John Barrett has been a longtime friend and supporter of the organization. He joined the executive board and encouraged daughter Chrissey Haslam to get involved.

Today, three generations of Barretts provide their time, talents and resources in support of Boys Hope Girls Hope.

This year, his wife Eileen Barrett took the reins coordinating the day’s events. “I walked away with such an enthusiasm and excitement for the program,” she said. “It is uplifting to see how much BHGH accomplishes with minimal resources.”