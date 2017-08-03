NKY Chamber prepares for 2018 leadership classes

The Northern Kentucky Chamber Foundation plans nine months of classes for its 2018 Leadership Northern Kentucky and Regional Youth Leadership programs.

These programs use the community as their classroom to develop leaders to serve the region effectively. Classes are designed to help participants understand the strengths and challenges of the area and gain the skills to engage others in collaborative efforts to address them.

“It is not often that more than 50 of Northern Kentucky’s best and brightest leaders can be brought together to learn from each other, to deepen their understanding of the issues facing the region and to further develop the leadership skills that will be necessary to address those issues and define NKY for the next generation,” said Jessica Rawe, Leadership Northern Kentucky chair and vice president at BB&T Wealth.

The 52 participants in the Leadership NKY program come from a variety of job sectors and civic interests. Their topics will include economic development, education, government and inclusive leadership. They will select and complete a hands-on project aimed at supporting and improving the community.

Students in the Regional Youth Leadership class were chosen from 34 high schools in Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky. In the program, the 45 young leaders will identify, develop, refine and practice their leadership skills.

Leadership NKY Class of 2018

Kristen Baldini, First Financial Bank

Kristin Baldwin, Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce

Jeffrey Beach, Visa

Angel Beets, Scooter Media

Brent Boden, BB&T Wealth

Jacob Brooks, YMCA of Greater Cincinnati

Casey Burns, Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Office

Conrad Culbertson, Roeding Insurance

Raymond Dabbelt, Kenton County Airport Board

Tracy Decker, Furlong Building Enterprises

Sean Dempsey, Robert W. Baird

Whitney Dickerson, Answers in Genesis/Ark Encounter/Creation Museum

Melissa Doss, Melissa Doss Law

Wendy Ferrell-Smith, St. Elizabeth Physicians

Kate Ferrer, Northern Kentucky Tri-Ed

Fernando Figueroa, Gateway Community and Technical College

Thomas Grace, J.P. Morgan Private Bank

Rick Hall, Fidelity Investments

Monisha Hatfield, St. Elizabeth Healthcare

Samuel Jacobs, General Cable Corp.

Tamara Johnson, Clark Schaefer Hackett

Patrick Keal, Duke Energy

Jason Kidd, Jolly Property Rescue

Katie Jo Kirkpatrick, Northern Kentucky Area Development Center

Catherine Koop, FTJ FundChoice

Mark Krummen, Walton-Verona Board of Education

Joshua Langdon, Wood + Lamping

Brent Linn, Chick-fil-A Fort Wright

Matthew Mattone, City of Park Hills

Darrin McMillen, Gateway Community and Technical College

Mark Noel, Graydon Head & Ritchey

Emi Randall, Planning and Development Services

Lisa Riccardi, VonLehman & Co.

Alyson Roeding, St. Elizabeth Healthcare

Ryan Salzman, Northern Kentucky University

Andrew Schierberg, City of Fort Mitchell

Amy Schworer, Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice

Lisa Sensale Yazdian, Boone County Public Library

Mark Shields, Messer Construction

John Sieg, Fifth Third Bank

Thomas Simendinger, Adams, Stepner, Woltermann and Dusing

Larisa Sims, City of Newport

Shannon Smith, Law Offices of Shannon C. Smith

Samantha Steenken, Citi

Julia Tarvin, Taft Stettinius & Hollister

Thomas Tilmes, Republic Bank

Benjamin Virost, C-Forward

Kelly Wathen, PNC Bank

Kyle Waymeyer, KLH Engineers

Bobbie Webster, Family Nurturing Center

Robert Williams, Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission

Jonathan Woodruff, UpTech

Regional Youth Leadership Class of 2018

Amy Bushman, Anderson High School

Jacklyn Tierney, Beechwood High School

Kylie Hicks, Bellevue High School

Mark Saunders, Bellevue High School

Austin Alwell, Bishop Brossart High School

Yazan Orabi, Boone County High School

Hannah Beaven, Calvary Christian High School

Natalie Sampson, Campbell County High School

Madelyn Vezdos, Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy

Katherine Wells, Conner High School

Timothy Belton, Covington Catholic High School

Lucas Kuhlman, Covington Catholic High School

Phillip Bright, Covington Latin School

Mary Jacqueline Cain, Covington Latin School

Elizabeth Lukens, Dayton High School

Catherine Kremer, Dixie Heights High School

Sydney Cooper, Highlands High School

Demetrius Sarakatsannis, Highlands High School

Evan Wells, Holy Cross High School

Emilie Hatton, home school

Karina Masih, home school

Cole Werbrich, Indian Hill High School

Hannah Herrmann, Lloyd High School

Morgan Lantry, Ludlow High School

Cameron Finke, Madeira High School

Holly Byers, Mariemont High School

Emily English, Mount Notre Dame High School

Luke Grothaus, Newport Central Catholic High School

Joseph Whelan, Newport Central Catholic High School

Cody Baynori, Newport High School

Elise Piatt, Notre Dame Academy

Morgan Weltzer, Notre Dame Academy

Camden Schierenbeck, Randall K. Cooper High School

Emma Poole, Scott High School

Elayne Harrington, Simon Kenton High School

Harrison Vaughn, Simon Kenton High School

Grace Mullikin, St. Henry District High School

Amy Poffenberger, Summit Country Day School

Jeessica Lu, Sycamore High School

Jessica Rocha Torres, Taylor High School

Giovanni Falcone, Villa Madonna High School

Gabriel Powell, Villa Madonna High School

Megan Wells, Walton-Verona High School

Braden Mulcahy, Walton-Verona High School