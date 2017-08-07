A new home for advanced neurologic care
UC Health has broken ground on the University of Cincinnati Gardner Neuroscience Institute, its newest clinical outpatient facility. At the ceremony, UC Health also announced Messer Construction Co. as the builder for the $60.5 million project. Construction began in June on the four-story patient care building designed by Perkins+Will. When completed in 2019, the facility, located along Martin Luther King Drive and Eden Avenue, will house all outpatient neurologic care and patient education activities, as well as offer patients better access to advanced clinical trials.
http://healthnews.uc.edu/news/?/29076/
Click on a thumbnail below to view photos from the event.
Reds Hall of Famer Dave Parker with the UC Bearcat
The UC Bearcat with Walter Becker and daughter Merritt Becker
Nick Proffitt of Messer Construction, Mary Beth McGrew of the University of Cincinnati and Jay Brown of UC Health
0192 –
The Gardner family received a standing ovation.
Linda Mueller and Peggy Johns, both members of the Gardner family; with Margaret Buchanan, UC Health board chair; and Thomas Cassady, UC Health board member and UC board chair
Dr. Joseph Broderick, director of the UC Gardner Neuroscience Institute; Dr. William Ball, dean of the UC College of Medicine; Dr. Richard Lofgren, CEO of UC Health; and Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley
