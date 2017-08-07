A new home for advanced neurologic care

UC Health has broken ground on the University of Cincinnati Gardner Neuroscience Institute, its newest clinical outpatient facility. At the ceremony, UC Health also announced Messer Construction Co. as the builder for the $60.5 million project. Construction began in June on the four-story patient care building designed by Perkins+Will. When completed in 2019, the facility, located along Martin Luther King Drive and Eden Avenue, will house all outpatient neurologic care and patient education activities, as well as offer patients better access to advanced clinical trials.

