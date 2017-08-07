Lion of Judah welcomes new supporters

More than 70 women attended the annual Lion of Judah Thank You event, in appreciation of those who support the annual campaign through a Lion of Judah commitment. The group welcomed nine new Lions of Judah and five newly endowed Lions.

The women heard speaker Joan Roth, author of “Jewish Women: A World of Tradition and Change,” as they reflected on the traditions, rituals and beauty that connect Jewish women around the world.

Rini Levy chaired the event, with Sarah Wise as vice chair. Committee members were Lauren Guttman, Carol Kabel and Jacqueline Mack. The Guttman family and 49Hundred hosted the event.

The Lion of Judah Society recognizes women who make leadership gifts of $5,000 or more through the Jewish Federation of Cincinnati’s Community Campaign.

Click on a thumbnail below to view photo gallery from the event.