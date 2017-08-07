Weston’s docentitos training receives Ohio Museums award

The Ohio Museums Association recognized Weston Art Gallery’s Docentitos Academy with an Award of Achievement for Best Education/Outreach. The organization cited the academy’s outstanding contribution to art education and future audiences in training young people to become art ambassadors.

Docentitos began its 21st season in June with behind-the-scenes training during the installation of Weston’s summer exhibition, “DPMT7: Un Teatro del Nuovo.” During the two-week full-day camp, a group of 9- to 12-year-olds met the artists and architects, visited a studio/workshop, practiced public speaking, learned skills for art analysis, wrote a script and led public tours.

At the awards ceremony, the Ohio Museums Association said the Docentitos Academy “embodies the spirit and mission of the Alice F. and Harris K. Weston Art Gallery by teaching young people to understand and value the work of contemporary artists.”

In May, the Greater Cincinnati Foundation awarded the Weston its first Summertime Kids Grant to enhance the Docentitos training. The gallery planned to use the grant for a visit by campers to the Rapid Prototyping Center at the University of Cincinnati’s College of Design, Art, Architecture and Planning.

In its first 20 years, the Docentitos Academy trained 147 youth, who went on to lead a total of 1,500 tours for 6,000 visitors during the summers.

For a free Docentitos tour: Kelly O’Donnell, (513) 977-4170 or kodonnell@cincinnatiarts.org