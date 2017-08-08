Buy a duck, feed a child at Rubber Duck Regatta

Sunday, Sept. 3, Serpentine Wall

Get your ducks in a row.

“Duck season” is now open for Freestore Foodbank’s 23nd Annual Rubber Duck Regatta. The event, presented by Dawn, will take place before the Western & Southern/WEBN Fireworks.

That afternoon, as many as 200,000 ducks will swim in the Ohio River near the Serpentine Wall. The owner of the fastest waterfowl will receive a 2017 Honda HR-V, courtesy of Cincinnati-Northern Kentucky Honda Dealers and possibly $1 million if that duck is the Kemba Million Dollar Duck. The second-prize winner will receive $100 from Kroger every week for a year ($5,200 total), and five additional winners will receive $500 cash from Kemba.

In commenting on the fundraiser he chairs, Mark Bodnar said, “Over 94,000 children in the Tri-State area are at risk of hunger. The Rubber Duck Regatta has grown to become the Freestore Foodbank’s largest fundraising event as it works to provide food and services to children and families in our local communities.”

Duck costs range from $5 apiece $100 for a flock of 20 (plus four free).

Last year’s Rubber Duck Regatta netted more than $1 million, the equivalent of 3 million meals for hungry children. Since its inception in 1995, the fundraiser has allowed Freestore Foodbank to distribute more than 30 million meals.

Buy a duck: www.rubberduckregatta.org; (513) 929-DUCK (3825); Kroger stores; Kemba Credit Union locations