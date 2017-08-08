Magnified Giving hosts camp for future philanthropists

Tomorrow’s philanthropists took their first steps this summer at Camp Give.

The day camp run by Magnified Giving is a week-long event designed to educate, inspire and engage children in philanthropy. Campers learned how to use their time, talent and treasure to better the community; form bonds with charities and new friends while having fun.

Campers traveled to multiple charities to gain hands-on experience with volunteering.

With the theme “Childhood Poverty in Cincinnati,” Magnified Giving worked in conjunction with such nonprofits as Childhood Food Solutions, UpSpring and Over-the-Rhine Community Housing.

Through hands-on activities and speakers, campers learned the basics of philanthropy, assessing community needs and the importance of teamwork. On the last day of camp, they awarded mini-grants to the participating nonprofits.