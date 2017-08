Tuesday, Aug. 15, 7:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m., Summit Hills Country Club

You can spend a day on the links working on your stroke – and your business networking – at the Northern Kentucky Chamber’s Annual Golf Outing.

The morning flight will tee off at 7:30 a.m., followed by lunch at 11:30 a.m. The afternoon flight will begin with a shotgun start at 1 p.m.

The outing will conclude with social time, silent auction and awards.

Cost is $150 per player.

